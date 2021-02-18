SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading Down 7.5%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 831,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,599,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

