Alias Hits One Day Volume of $5,790.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Alias has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alias has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00293400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002389 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00013608 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

