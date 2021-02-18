SparksPay Hits One Day Volume of $41.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $84,158.35 and approximately $41.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 163.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010923 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,480,271 coins and its circulating supply is 9,397,535 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

