$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report sales of $1.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Several analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 562,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,119. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

