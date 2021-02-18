Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AZRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

