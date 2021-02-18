Robert W. Baird Boosts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $88.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 261,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $76.20.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

