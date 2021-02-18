Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 2,623,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,228,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.