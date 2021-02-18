Comparing Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Malvern Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.57 $6.38 million $0.84 18.85 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.78 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2019, it owns and maintains its headquarters and five full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

