BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Cap of $13,894.29

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 41% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $13,894.29 and $45.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.00502810 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

