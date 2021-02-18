The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 7.4%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,921,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,718,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

WTER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

