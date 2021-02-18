Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Down 7.5%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shares dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 18,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,029,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a market cap of $149.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Get Weidai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.