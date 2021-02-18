Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 6.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 1,204,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 34,390,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 67,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

