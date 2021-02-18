Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Buy

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECIFY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 48,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,562. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

