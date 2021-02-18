Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.79. 48,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 996,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,118. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

