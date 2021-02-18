Falcon Project Price Up 1,558.9% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 1,558.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.00400554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00077702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00426661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026904 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

Falcon Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

