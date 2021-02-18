Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,888.38

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 95.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,888.38 and $24.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.