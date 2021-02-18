Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.34 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $46.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 849,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,479. The company has a market cap of $653.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

