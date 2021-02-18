Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,314

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
DNLM stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,253 ($16.37). 2,081,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,143. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.33 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.33.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
