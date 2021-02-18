Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,314

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

DNLM stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,253 ($16.37). 2,081,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,143. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.33 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

