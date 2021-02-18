Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 821,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,454. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

