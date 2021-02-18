North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 536,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,886. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

