North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 536,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,886. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

