Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 6.4%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.76. 120,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,525,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 17.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $91,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

