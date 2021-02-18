Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 6.3%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.78. 181,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,056,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

