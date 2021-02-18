Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Down 6.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12. 64,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,807,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.