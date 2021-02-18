AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 2,217,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,318,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

