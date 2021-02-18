Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 368,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,511,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

