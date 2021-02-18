Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 2,201,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,237. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

