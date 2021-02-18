Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 128,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

