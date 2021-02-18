Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

NYSE HLF traded down $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 4,891,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,102. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock worth $610,242,857. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

