Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 8,665,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,895,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,790 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,148,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

