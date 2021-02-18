Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

BJ traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 1,572,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,291. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

