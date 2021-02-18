XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 886,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,653,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPeng by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

