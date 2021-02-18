Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 80,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,317,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lipocine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

