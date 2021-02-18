Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.28. 895,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,743,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,429,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

