Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

A number of research firms have commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 11,360,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,981. The stock has a market cap of $389.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

