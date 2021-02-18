17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 27,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,159,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

YQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

