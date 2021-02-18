Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%.
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 199,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,241. The stock has a market cap of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $35.95.
Several analysts have commented on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
