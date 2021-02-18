The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

SAM traded down $96.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,002.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $938.56. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

