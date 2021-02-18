IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.62. 348,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,270. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

