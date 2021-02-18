GoByte Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $301,352.94 and approximately $160.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,366,655 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

