Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.67. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,828 shares of company stock worth $3,571,369. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 9,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,540. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

