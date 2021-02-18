Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post $442.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.80 million and the lowest is $433.33 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 117,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

