$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,214. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

