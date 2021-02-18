OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Up 9.6%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.56. 13,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 100,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.
In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of OptimumBank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
