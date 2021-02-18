Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 6%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.46. 4,390,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,168,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

