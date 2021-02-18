Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Up 5.1%

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 69,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,310,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.