Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.50. 36,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 878,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

