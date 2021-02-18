FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $11.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.98. 661,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,913. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

