Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.24. 801,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.