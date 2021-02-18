Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.61. 1,045,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

