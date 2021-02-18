Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 2,375 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,375 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE SPLP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
