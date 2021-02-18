Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases 2,375 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,375 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SPLP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Steel Partners by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

